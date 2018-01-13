Latest update January 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Yhip’s Bakery on board Wiltshire B/day Dominoes

Jan 13, 2018 Sports 0

This Sunday’s Birth Anniversary Dominoes Competition, which will be played in honour of Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, received a timely boost when Yhip’s Bakery on Robb Street, Bourda added its name to the list of sponsors, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at the entity’s location.
Making the presentation to Wiltshire was John Yhip, General Manager of the establishment that has been serving the nation for over 70 years.
Yhip, who celebrated his birth anniversary this week, said because of his love for the game he had no hesitation in offering support to Wiltshire.
“Me and my brother Troy has been involved in the game for a number of years and even though our participation has been reduced in recent years our love for the game has never diminished,” Yhip stated.
Wiltshire in his response thanked the brothers for their support, adding that his association with them started a number of years back.
He promised that the tournament will be executed in a manner that will be appreciated by the sponsors.
Over $300,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winning team set to receive $175,000 and the winner’s trophy, while second, third, fourth and fifth place finishers will take home $80,000, $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000 along with trophies respectively.
Wiltshire said the tournament will run on a points system, while all the Guyana National Dominoes Federation rules will be in effect.
Most Valuable Player of the finals will receive $5,000, while the Best Female Player in the tournament will be given $10,000.
All prizes are guaranteed and the Organisers have stated that zero tolerance for indiscipline will also be in effect.
Entrance fee is $12,000 per team and interested teams can contact Wiltshire on tele#655-5855.
Only teams that pay will be allowed to play according to the Organiser.
Turning Point Sports Bar is the venue for the competition.
There will be an after domino Oldies with Big P and Revolution One Man Band.
Bar-b-que will be on sale at a cost of $1,000.
Among the other sponsors on board are: Sweet Point, Big Boss Trucking Service, Hopkinson Mining, Strikers DC, Dynasty Restaurant, N&H Car Rental, Tony’s Jewellery, Faye Joseph and Spartans.

More in this category

Sports

Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars – 2nd day, 9th round

Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars – 2nd day, 9th...

Jan 13, 2018

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – An aggressive spell from Romario Shepherd trumped a memorable debut for Chemar Holder to leave Barbados Pride on the rope against recently-minted champions Guyana...
Read More
UCCA’s Baijnauth T20 #70 Spartans & # 72 All Stars in winner’s row

UCCA’s Baijnauth T20 #70 Spartans & # 72...

Jan 13, 2018

GMRSC set to open new season with month-end Endurance meet 2018 Calendar released

GMRSC set to open new season with month-end...

Jan 13, 2018

Guyana’s 3×3 B’ball ranking improves to 91

Guyana’s 3×3 B’ball ranking improves to...

Jan 13, 2018

Yhip’s Bakery on board Wiltshire B/day Dominoes

Yhip’s Bakery on board Wiltshire B/day Dominoes

Jan 13, 2018

QC Inter Class cricket concludes Domino tourney set for tomorrow at Sadam Place Sophia

QC Inter Class cricket concludes Domino tourney...

Jan 13, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]