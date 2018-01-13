US warns its citizens about Guyana’s crime rate – Says local police lack resources to respond to serious crime

The US Department of State has issued a warning to its citizens, who might be travelling to Guyana. It asked that visitors exercise increased caution due to the country’s crime rate.

It is unclear if the recent spate of armed robberies throughout the country is what pushed the US Department of States to issue the warning on its site, Travel.State.Gov on January 10, last. The site is where US citizens go to get information about a country before travelling.

There are four advisory levels: Level one—exercise normal precautions; Level two—exercise increased caution; Level three—reconsider travel and Level four— do not travel.

Guyana is listed under level two with a message, “violent crime, such as armed robbery and murder, is common (in Guyana). Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”

Guyana is at the same level with Jamaica. That country recorded 38 murders, 16 shooting and 17 robberies for the first six days in the year.

The US Department of State urged its citizens, who are travelling to Guyana, to be extra vigilant when visiting banks and ATMs; avoid walking or driving at night; do not show signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewellery and not to physically resist any robbery attempt.

Since the year started, there has been an increased in armed robberies with three to four reported cases daily. Only on Thursday, there were two reported cases of armed robberies, one involving a 34-year-old woman who was robbed at gunpoint by two bandits on a motorcycle.

Andrea Prerbersy was attacked by the men around 15:15 hrs in Alberttown, Georgetown, and robbed of her handbag, gold band and almost $5 million.

According to information received, the victim went to Light and Sixth Streets, Alberttown when two men rode up to her. The pillion rider dismounted the motorcycle and pointed the gun at the woman, demanding that she throw her bag.

The suspect picked up the bag and escaped.