UCCA’s Baijnauth T20 #70 Spartans & # 72 All Stars in winner’s row

Joining the list of winners in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association’s (UCCA) Baijnauth T20 competition were Number 70 Spartans and Number 72 All Star teams after registering wins over Guns & Roses and Bomb Squad respectively.

Performing in front of a huge crowd at the Number 72 All Stars Ground, the hosts defeated Bomb Squad by 46 runs after scoring 129-7 and dismissing the opposition for a paltry 83.

Sanjay Deochand (26), M. Bhoj (24) and Demetri Cameron (21) were the main contributors with the bat, while P. Gobin (4-19) and D Pooran 92-20) were the main wicket-takers for Bomb Squad.

Only P. Luen (23) reached double figures when Bomb Squad replied as W. Garnett 4-15, Demetri Cameron 2-21 and S. Gobin 2-16 did the damage.

At the Number 70 Ground, Spartans defeated Guns & Roses by four wickets after reaching 118-6 off 17.3 overs in reply to Guns & Roses’ 116 all out.

Saheed Rohoman (30), Neaz Ali (35) and Brandon Mohan (16) led the way for Guns & Roses, while Mohamed Deochand 4-18, Tameshwar Ramotar 2-20, and Naeem Yacoob 2-20 were the main wicket-takers for Spartans.

Tameshwar Ramotar scored 36, Akash Persaud 34, Taresh Ramgolam 23 and Chris Bollers 19 all contributed meaningfully with the bat for Spartans.

Omesh Mathura 2-20 and T. Baichan 1-16 bowled well in a losing cause.

At a simple ceremony after the games, Number 70 Spartans and the members of the Guns & Roses thanked the UCCA and its President Hamant Jagdeo for the holding a successful competition.

Jagdeo thanked the teams for their discipline shown throughout the game and encouraged them to work with the youngsters in the Upper Corentyne Area to and improve the level of the game.

The competition continues tomorrow at venues across the Upper Corentyne area.