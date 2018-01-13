Taxi driver charged for rape, sexually assaulting sex workers

A taxi driver who allegedly tied up two sex workers on separate occasions after having sex with them was yesterday charged for rape and sexual assault.

Thirty-three-year-old Thurston Semple, of Tucville, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge alleged that between November 30, and again on December 1, last, at Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration of a woman without her consent.

It was further alleged that between January 3 and January 4, at Georgetown, he sexually assaulted another woman.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charges. The matters were held in-camera.

Semple was represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva was asked that bail be granted to his client in a reasonable amount.

The attorney’s bail application was upheld by the Magistrate and Semple was released on $400,000 bail. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 5.

According to reports, Semple picked up the sex workers on separate occasions and took them to his home, where he agreed to pay them $10,000 each for performing sex acts on him.

However, after the sex acts with the sex workers, Semple tied their hands and feet, placed them in his car and took them back at the location where he met them without paying for their service.

A few months ago, Semple had a matter of escaping lawful custody dismissed against him by Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on August 31 last, while being in lawful custody at the Agricola Police Outpost, pending investigation of an alleged rape and robbery, he escaped lawful custody.

The Magistrate told the court that the prosecution was unable to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt citing that insufficient evidence was led by the prosecution team.

He added that the accused was charged under the wrong section of the law.

According to information on the day in question about 23:40 hrs, the defendant was arrested and taken into police custody on an allegation of rape and robbery.

It was reported that about 02:30hrs the following day, the prisoner managed to unlock his handcuff and ran out the station after pushing a female police constable down who attempted to stop him.