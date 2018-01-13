Redesigned Conference Centre dome to hold more seats …to reopen in May

A Chinese contractor is working to complete repairs of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara by May, it has been announced.

According to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, members of the Project Monitoring Committee for the rehabilitation of the centre, led by Public Telecommunications Minister, Catherine Hughes, toured the facilities yesterday.

The visiting party also included representatives of the Foreign Affairs, Business and Public Infrastructure Ministries.

The tour was conducted by the engineering team from the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation that was contracted by the Government of China to execute the rehabilitation of the Conference Centre.

General Manager of ACCC, Ramdial Nancoomar, led the tour. He provided additional information on the new sections and services that have been added to the complex.

These include a fully equipped Computer Room, new equipment for the Translation Service, as well as new Press and Translator booths in the main auditorium.

The latter, also called “the Dome”, is being completely re-designed from floor to ceiling.

It will now hold 372 new seats affixed to the floor, the foundation for which was raised by close to two feet.

In fact, the Ministry disclosed yesterday, the flooring of the entire complex was similarly raised, and thousands of new granite tiles are being laid.

Minister Hughes said that she is anxious to hand the building back to the Guyanese people this May.

She described it as part of Guyana’s historically close bilateral relations with the People’s Republic of China-51 years- which the Government of Guyana would like to sustain.

The centre was closed on December 1, 2016 to facilitate major rehabilitation, and it is expected to be ready for use right on time, on the 18-month schedule.

The complex, which had been constructed between 2004 and 2006, was a gift to the people of Guyana from the people of China.

The rehabilitation, projected for the end of the 10th year of use, had been written into the 2004 agreements between the two countries, and just like the construction, the rehabilitation project is being funded entirely by grant aid from the donor country, the Ministry disclosed.

Members of media are expected to be taken on a tour next month.