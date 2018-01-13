Latest update January 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Redesigned Conference Centre dome to hold more seats …to reopen in May

Jan 13, 2018 News 0

A Chinese contractor is working to complete repairs of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara by May, it has been announced.
According to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, members of the Project Monitoring Committee for the rehabilitation of the centre, led by Public Telecommunications Minister, Catherine Hughes, toured the facilities yesterday.
The visiting party also included representatives of the Foreign Affairs, Business and Public Infrastructure Ministries.
The tour was conducted by the engineering team from the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation that was contracted by the Government of China to execute the rehabilitation of the Conference Centre.
General Manager of ACCC, Ramdial Nancoomar, led the tour. He provided additional information on the new sections and services that have been added to the complex.
These include a fully equipped Computer Room, new equipment for the Translation Service, as well as new Press and Translator booths in the main auditorium.
The latter, also called “the Dome”, is being completely re-designed from floor to ceiling.
It will now hold 372 new seats affixed to the floor, the foundation for which was raised by close to two feet.
In fact, the Ministry disclosed yesterday, the flooring of the entire complex was similarly raised, and thousands of new granite tiles are being laid.
Minister Hughes said that she is anxious to hand the building back to the Guyanese people this May.
She described it as part of Guyana’s historically close bilateral relations with the People’s Republic of China-51 years- which the Government of Guyana would like to sustain.
The centre was closed on December 1, 2016 to facilitate major rehabilitation, and it is expected to be ready for use right on time, on the 18-month schedule.
The complex, which had been constructed between 2004 and 2006, was a gift to the people of Guyana from the people of China.
The rehabilitation, projected for the end of the 10th year of use, had been written into the 2004 agreements between the two countries, and just like the construction, the rehabilitation project is being funded entirely by grant aid from the donor country, the Ministry disclosed.
Members of media are expected to be taken on a tour next month.

More in this category

Sports

Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars – 2nd day, 9th round

Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars – 2nd day, 9th...

Jan 13, 2018

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – An aggressive spell from Romario Shepherd trumped a memorable debut for Chemar Holder to leave Barbados Pride on the rope against recently-minted champions Guyana...
Read More
UCCA’s Baijnauth T20 #70 Spartans & # 72 All Stars in winner’s row

UCCA’s Baijnauth T20 #70 Spartans & # 72...

Jan 13, 2018

GMRSC set to open new season with month-end Endurance meet 2018 Calendar released

GMRSC set to open new season with month-end...

Jan 13, 2018

Guyana’s 3×3 B’ball ranking improves to 91

Guyana’s 3×3 B’ball ranking improves to...

Jan 13, 2018

Yhip’s Bakery on board Wiltshire B/day Dominoes

Yhip’s Bakery on board Wiltshire B/day Dominoes

Jan 13, 2018

QC Inter Class cricket concludes Domino tourney set for tomorrow at Sadam Place Sophia

QC Inter Class cricket concludes Domino tourney...

Jan 13, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]