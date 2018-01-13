QC Inter Class cricket concludes Domino tourney set for tomorrow at Sadam Place Sophia

One D defeated One A in the final of the Queens College Boy’s Inter-Class Tapeball 10-over cricket competition during the two days of the Christmas term on the school’s Basketball Court while One B beat One C in the Girls softball final.

The presentation is scheduled for Monday at the school’s auditorium

Meanwhile, the South Turkeyen Sports Club Committee and New Level Sports Bar has organised a pre Mash 6-team Domino competition in honor of QC’s Sports Organiser Johnny ‘overseas’ Barnwell.

The tournament is organised by Barnwell and Sadam and is set for Sadam Place, Lot 8 Dennis Street Sophia from 13:00hrs tomorrow and entrance fee is $6,000 per team, while food and drinks will be on sale.

Trophies are sponsored by Trophy Stall, Knight Rider Bus Service, Tent City and N Khan Sun Shop in Sophia, while Medals are donated by Barnwell and Sadam