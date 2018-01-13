Public Infrastructure Ministry reverses decision… Pedestrians are now allowed to use overpasses

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure yesterday stated that it will allow the use of the pedestrian overpasses along the East Bank of Demerara which have been cleared by the engineers ahead of the date of commissioning.

The decision comes just a few days after Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, cautioned residents against using the pedestrian overpasses as they were incomplete.

“School children, especially, are asked to desist from loitering or playing on the overpasses during or after school hours. Head Teachers within the overpass areas are also asked to take note and be guided by this notice,” the Ministry stated.

Additionally, citizens will be guided accordingly by Police Officers during the rush hours in the mornings and afternoons.

On Monday, the Minister stated that the works are still in progress.

Kaieteur News was told that the overpasses are completed with the installation of the elevators to follow shortly which will allow access for wheelchair users. Further, prior to the Minister Ferguson’s statements, students were observed using some of the overpasses in the locations where crosswalks were previously removed.

The Minister’s statement followed the death of Navin Surujpaul of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who took his own life by jumping off the overpass at Diamond on Saturday December 30.

Minister Ferguson had called the incident unfortunate.

“Guyanese always love to test things, so you know what happened there; [it] is unfortunate that the gentleman would have used that facility to take his own life, when that facility is not intended for that. It is intended to get pedestrians from the western end to the eastern end and vice versa,” the Minister noted.

Minister Ferguson is appealing to the public that when the five overpasses are commissioned, to use the facilities with care, caution and consideration.

The Houston, Providence and Diamond overpasses are likely to be completed next month.

The construction of the overpasses at Houston, Eccles and Peter’s Hall were awarded to B&J Civil Works whilst those at Providence and Diamond were given to S. Jagmohan Hardware.

During a post budget interview in 2017, subject Minister David Patterson said that overpasses will also be built on the East Coast and West Bank of Demerara between 2018 and 2020.