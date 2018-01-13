Guyana’s 3×3 B’ball ranking improves to 91

Latest update January 13th, 2018 12:59 AM
Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) International FIBA 3×3 Ranking has improved. Out of the total of one hundred and fifty-nine (159) countries that are ranked by International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) in the 3×3 format of the traditional 5 versus 5 format, Guyana is now ranked 91 in 3×3 U18 men Basketball.
GABF officially signed on to FIBA 3×3 basketball in 2016 and in less than two years has improved the Guyana’s international 3×3 ranking. This improved ranking comes on the back of Guyana’s under-18 3X3 basketball team who played unbeaten in the inaugural FIBA 3×3 Lesser Antilles under-18 Championships in St. Lucia up until the final where they lost 9-8 to Martinique; a memorable silver medal performance in the lads’ first outing.
Guyana’s improved under-18 3×3 ranking and their success in the sport last year, according to the GABF 3×3 coordinator, means that, “Guyana has a higher possibility of advancing in the basketball through this format, inclusively of a more realistic aim of qualifying for the 2024 games since the 3×3 format is now competed at the Olympic level.”
In a press release by the GABF, the entity noted that, “This achievement should not go unnoticed. To all the stakeholders and players who played a part and continue to do so, we thank you.”
Jan 13, 2018BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – An aggressive spell from Romario Shepherd trumped a memorable debut for Chemar Holder to leave Barbados Pride on the rope against recently-minted champions Guyana...
Jan 13, 2018
Jan 13, 2018
Jan 13, 2018
Jan 13, 2018
Jan 13, 2018
Do you know in which milieu I get most of my questions concerning my columns? Well, a commentator meets people in all types... more
This past week, there were at least three fires, two of which destroyed the homes of elderly persons. The victims were left... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]