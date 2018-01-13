Guyana’s 3×3 B’ball ranking improves to 91

Latest update January 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) International FIBA 3×3 Ranking has improved. Out of the total of one hundred and fifty-nine (159) countries that are ranked by International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) in the 3×3 format of the traditional 5 versus 5 format, Guyana is now ranked 91 in 3×3 U18 men Basketball.
GABF officially signed on to FIBA 3×3 basketball in 2016 and in less than two years has improved the Guyana’s international 3×3 ranking. This improved ranking comes on the back of Guyana’s under-18 3X3 basketball team who played unbeaten in the inaugural FIBA 3×3 Lesser Antilles under-18 Championships in St. Lucia up until the final where they lost 9-8 to Martinique; a memorable silver medal performance in the lads’ first outing.
Guyana’s improved under-18 3×3 ranking and their success in the sport last year, according to the GABF 3×3 coordinator, means that, “Guyana has a higher possibility of advancing in the basketball through this format, inclusively of a more realistic aim of qualifying for the 2024 games since the 3×3 format is now competed at the Olympic level.”
In a press release by the GABF, the entity noted that, “This achievement should not go unnoticed. To all the stakeholders and players who played a part and continue to do so, we thank you.”

