Latest update January 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Diamond Hotel raid…Two charged for trafficking five Venezuelans for sex

Jan 13, 2018 News 0

Remanded to prison

Two persons yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly trafficking five Venezuelan women for sex work.
Fiona Hopkinson and Rodwell Dempster were both indicted for Trafficking in Person (TIP)
Particulars of the offence alleged that between September last and January, 8, at George and Princess Streets, at Diamond Hotel and Bar; they recruited, transported and harboured five Venezuelans for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
They both pleaded not guilty to the charges after it was read to them by the Magistrate.
They were both represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes. The lawyer asked that bail be granted to his clients in a reasonable amount.
The brief court hearing was held in-camera and the public was told to exit the courtroom.
They were both remanded to prison and were instructed to make their next court appearance on January 22.
The women whose ages range from 18 to 22 years, were rescued after police in collaboration with the TIP unit, raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar which is located on George Street.
A total of 50 persons were removed from the property following the early morning raid.
Investigations are still ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars – 2nd day, 9th round

Shepherd jolts Pride, after newcomer Holder stars – 2nd day, 9th...

Jan 13, 2018

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – An aggressive spell from Romario Shepherd trumped a memorable debut for Chemar Holder to leave Barbados Pride on the rope against recently-minted champions Guyana...
Read More
UCCA’s Baijnauth T20 #70 Spartans & # 72 All Stars in winner’s row

UCCA’s Baijnauth T20 #70 Spartans & # 72...

Jan 13, 2018

GMRSC set to open new season with month-end Endurance meet 2018 Calendar released

GMRSC set to open new season with month-end...

Jan 13, 2018

Guyana’s 3×3 B’ball ranking improves to 91

Guyana’s 3×3 B’ball ranking improves to...

Jan 13, 2018

Yhip’s Bakery on board Wiltshire B/day Dominoes

Yhip’s Bakery on board Wiltshire B/day Dominoes

Jan 13, 2018

QC Inter Class cricket concludes Domino tourney set for tomorrow at Sadam Place Sophia

QC Inter Class cricket concludes Domino tourney...

Jan 13, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]