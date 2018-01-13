Diamond Hotel raid…Two charged for trafficking five Venezuelans for sex

Two persons yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly trafficking five Venezuelan women for sex work.

Fiona Hopkinson and Rodwell Dempster were both indicted for Trafficking in Person (TIP)

Particulars of the offence alleged that between September last and January, 8, at George and Princess Streets, at Diamond Hotel and Bar; they recruited, transported and harboured five Venezuelans for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges after it was read to them by the Magistrate.

They were both represented by Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes. The lawyer asked that bail be granted to his clients in a reasonable amount.

The brief court hearing was held in-camera and the public was told to exit the courtroom.

They were both remanded to prison and were instructed to make their next court appearance on January 22.

The women whose ages range from 18 to 22 years, were rescued after police in collaboration with the TIP unit, raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar which is located on George Street.

A total of 50 persons were removed from the property following the early morning raid.

Investigations are still ongoing.