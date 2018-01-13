Deteriorated bulldozer… Region refuses machine, demands contractor supply the ‘right’ one – monies paid but no evidence equipment checked

In a surprising twist of the defective bulldozer saga, Region Six Regional Executive Officer (REO), Kim Stephens-Williams, has written the contractor, KP Project Management, to supply another one.

It was previously reported that the supplier was asked to repair the piece of equipment.

Williams, however, denied that she asked the supplier to do so. She said that the information peddled by ‘people’ was inaccurate.

The growing scandal dragged in Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who stated that Williams asked the supplier to repair the machine.

The REO disclosed that based on checks, the equipment was identified as a D4 angle-blade machine. This she said- not what was specified in the contract.

“The award was made for a reconditioned D3 angle-blade bulldozer to KP Management Company. I would have since instructed the supplier verbally on January 9, 2018 that he needs to retrieve the bulldozer and to supply the one that he would have been awarded,” the REO disclosed yesterday.

Mechanics found several problems with the machine that was supplied.

“I want it to be noted that I am not interested whether these defects can be fixed…the contract was breached and this was noted in the letter.”

The REO added that failure to supply the region with the correct equipment within 60 days will see the region taking legal action against the company.

It was explained that the monies for the bulldozer did not come from the Regional Administration.

Officials indicated that from the evidence, the equipment was delivered and monies paid without the necessary checks to ensure what was supplied was what was stated in the contract.

The REO stated that the bulldozer was delivered on December 20, 2017.

According to Regional Chairman, David Armogan, the bulldozer was not bought through the region since its cost was over the regional limit of $14M.

The purchase of the equipment has been angering Berbicians who are questioning why no actions are being taken for what is clearly a procurement breach.

The matter is being hotly debated on social media, with Berbicians divided on the issue.