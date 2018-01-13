Dem boys seh – Foreign women causing trouble

A man and a woman end up in court because dem had five Venoes women picking fare in a hotel. These are young gyal who lef wheh dem come from fuh mek money.

Fuh years women always seh dat dem rather wuk wha God give dem before dem thief. It can be hard wuk sometimes because some of dem don’t know wha dem gun get. But most of dem can cope.

These young Venoes come and fall in but when de police raid, dem claim how de man who own de hotel use dem fuh he own purposes. De Trafficking in Persons people didn’t want hear nutten more. De more people dem charge de more points Guyana does score.

De man and he wife now trying to claim how dem only rent out de room to dem gyal. Dem didn’t tell dem how to sleep inside. But dem must know if dem gyal rent fuh a few hours or dem rent like when people rent house.

Dem boys seh de same five Venoes kick up a racket at de new hotel wheh dem staying because dem couldn’t mek money. Dem protest. Dis is de same set who tun up in court like innocent babes and behave like if butter couldn’t melt in dem mouth.

If dem get jail de man gun find heself in deep trouble because Soulja Bai gun pardon he wife. But de case got a problem. Dem gyal got to testify dat indeed dem use to pick fare and give some of de money to de man and ee wife.

Dem boys know dat wouldn’t be a difficult thing. If dem testify dem can’t get deport; some of dem might even get to stay. Dat is de bribe de police offering.

But dem had another set who come and who getting send back. Dem claim how dem didn’t have passport. Dem get ketch in de same hotel with de five. It is clear dat people coming from all over to get Guyanese men to invest in dem. And dis happening when Guyana looking fuh investment.

Talk half and watch how foreign women causing trouble.