Convict remanded for serial robberies at Caneview Avenue

Lloyd Sadloo, who was convicted in 2016 for trafficking marijuana and who was discharged in 2012 on a murder charge, was yesterday remanded to prison for a series of armed robberies. These robberies occurred on New Year’s Eve last year in Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Sadloo, 36, of Quamina Street, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was jailed for four years in 2016 trafficking over two pounds of marijuana. It appears as though Sadloo appealed the conviction and was granted pre-trial liberty.

The pitiful drug trafficker, a father of two, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday to answer to four counts of robbery under arms. He pleaded not guilty to all.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on December 31, 2017 at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Merwyn Bowen of an iPhone 6s and $80,000 cash. He took a Dell laptop, a pair of Fila sneakers, a pair of Jordan sneakers, a pair of Louis Vitton sneakers, a gold cricket band, a Michael Kors watch, US$4,500 among other items, property of Gary Primo.

The second charge alleged that on December 31, 2017 at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Neland Joaquin of an Alcatel cell phone and a Michael Kors wrist watch.

It was further alleged that on the same day at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Norwel Bowen of a Samsung Galaxy Note Three cell phone, US$60 and $3,500 cash.

The final charge alleged that on the same day at the same location, he robbed Maxwell Bowen of an iPhone 6s valued $140,000.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that Sadloo was positively identified by the victims.

Further, the prosecutor opposed to bail for the robbery accused citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offences. The prosecutor also pointed out that a firearm was used during the commission of the robberies.

Sadloo, on the other hand, was forced to make his own bail application since his Attorney-at-Law was a no show.

According to Sadloo, he has an alibi. He told the court that there is no way he could have robbed the individuals since he was at home at the time of the robberies. He said that CCTV footage from his home will prove that he was not on any robbery scene.

The visibly upset man told the court that he finds it very strange that no police rank made an effort to search his home for any of the items mentioned in the charge.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield informed the court that the case file in relation to all the matters are still incomplete. The unrepresented Sadloo was remanded to prison until February 2.

In 2016, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman sentenced to Sadloo to four years’ imprisonment after she found him guilty of trafficking 1.452 kilogrammes of marijuana.

According to reports on October 20, 2015 at around 13:00hrs, during a high speed chase police ranks stopped Toyota Allion motorcar, PSS 9566 in the vicinity of Eccles, East Bank Demerara. Sadloo was found with several bulky black plastic bags between his feet in the passenger seat.

He reportedly told the officers, “Is three pounds of weed I just buy.” After being questioned Sadloo, and two other men, including the driver of the vehicle were arrested. Sadloo has been in and out of jail since 2008. He and two other men were charged with the April 11, 2008 murders of two Brazilian miners—45-year-old Silverino Pequeno and 46-year-old Francisco Lima.

However, the murder indictments were discharged against Sadloo in 2012 after the court found that there was not sufficient evidence against him to stand trial for the capital offence.