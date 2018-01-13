Another charged with murder of overseas-based Guyanese

Latest update January 13th, 2018 12:59 AM
Another man was yesterday charged with the murder of French Guiana-based Guyanese, Purcell Junior Moore, who was shot dead during a robbery last month at Craig, East Bank Demerara.
Selwyn Dawson, 21, a mason, of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan indicted for murder. Particulars of the charge alleged that on December 20, 2017 at Old Road Craig, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Moore during the course of a robbery.
An unrepresented Dawson was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.
Moore was returning home from a shop when three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, confronted him. An argument reportedly erupted between Moore and the men.
This escalated into a scuffle, during which the individual with the gun discharged several rounds at Moore, hitting him in the right side of the chest before fleeing. Moore was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police found two spent shells from a small calibre handgun on the scene.
Dawson is the second person to be charged with the killing. About one week after Moore was killed, Kevin Persaud, 21, of 14th Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara, the alleged trigger man, was charged for Moore’s murder. He appeared before City Magistrate Faith McGusty and was remanded to prison on the indictable charge.
It was reported that Persaud told detectives that Moore’s killing was a “wuk.” He claimed that he accompanied the two other men but was not the one who pulled the trigger.
Dawson and Persaud were ordered to return to court on January 22, after Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that advice is being sought on whether to charge them jointly for the offence.
