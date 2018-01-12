Young mom jailed for cocaine in hammocks, fined $18.2M

Latest update January 12th, 2018 12:56 AM

Jailed: Tiffini Collison

A mother of one was yesterday sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment, and fined $18.2M, for trafficking in cocaine. Collison attempting to post four hammocks that were soaked in cocaine, to the United States, via an international courier service, last September.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan found 26-year-old Tiffini Collison, of F 21 Samaan Street, Guyhoc Park, guilty of trafficking in cocaine. The court heard that on September 29 at Lot 50 E Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown (the address of D.H.L. Worldwide Express), Collison trafficked 6.742 kilograms of cocaine. She used her mother’s name to effect the transaction.
Attorney-at-law Stanley Moore represented Collison throughout the trial.
The lawyer asked the court to take into consideration the age of his client and the fact that she has a young child.
Chief Magistrate McLennan, in coming to her ruling, told the court that she is of the opinion that the accused had knowledge and possession of the cocaine. She added that the prosecution witnesses were not discredited.
The matter was prosecuted by Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford.
According to CANU, the seizure of the hammocks occurred at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

