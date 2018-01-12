Works to commence by February on 8 Lane Synthetic Track at Linden

Instead of a four lane synthetic Track as had previously been bargained for, Linden will be getting an eight Lane Track at the Bayroc Community Centre ground, commonly referred to as the Basin. Work on the facility is expected to commence as early as next month.

Some $160M was allocated in the 2016 budget for the building of the Bayroc facility and another in New Amsterdam. These disclosures were made on Tuesday by a team of officials who paid a courtesy call on Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland.

The team headed by Assistant Director of Sport Mellissa Dow-Richardson had earlier visited the Bayroc ground. It was reportedly their third visit to the area. Dow-Richardson said that Bayroc was the preferred location based on stakeholder consultations and according to correspondence received from the Mayor’s office.

She said that as Project Manager she was tasked with putting the team together, engaging consultants and maintaining dialogue with the community. She was accompanied by members of the Public Infrastructure Special Projects Team.

Both the members of Dow-Richardson’s team and Mayor Holland spoke excitedly of the possibilities that the track will facilitate and the fact that Linden’s athletes would be afforded the opportunity of training at an International styled facility.

Surveying components would be done by today according to Lawrence Mentor, a member of the team. Holland said that the facility would be very impactful for Linden.

“I had been lobbying for a six lane track only recently and now we are getting an eight lane track…that is even better…. we can do well with this facility”, Holland declared.

BSW Regupol was awarded the contract for the construction of the Synthetic Track in 2017 and work on the facility was expected to begin before the end of the said year. Minister George Norton, who has responsibility for Sport, during a visit to the designated site last year had stated that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board had approved the contract.