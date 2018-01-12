Trophy Stall wins bid for LGC’s season opening tournament

Latest update January 12th, 2018 12:56 AM
Trophy Stall has been afforded the honour of starting the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) 2018 season by sponsoring the first major tournament. A release form the club indicated that a full-field of golfers has already registered as they return to the newly renovated course and a chance to seize bragging rights for the year.
Lots of prizes, lunch, and snacks will be provided for players, members and guests as the LGC seek to establish itself as the destination for events and relaxation. Members of the public are welcome to come out and support their favourite players as 8-time Women’s champion Christine Sukhram is expected to be challenged by 2-time champion Joann Deo while 8-time men’s champion Avinash Persaud will be put to the test by a host of challengers.
Trophy Stall has been a long-time sponsor of the Lusignan Golf Club over the years and Managing Director Ramesh Sunich pledged to continue his support especially in light of the plans that the club has for the next few years.
For information, persons can contact the LGC on 220 5660 or visit the Lusignan Golf Club facebook page.
