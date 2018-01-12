Latest update January 12th, 2018 12:56 AM

Robbers gun-butt cop, snatch $200,000 gold chain

A policeman is one of the latest victims of what seems to be a spate of brazen new year robberies. The police Constable was gun-butted and robbed of a $200,000 gold chain on Wednesday night in Plaisance. The victim, who resides at Victoria Road, Plaisance, was on a roadway conversing with a relative when two men rode up to him on a motorcycle.
A release stated that the pillion rider dismounted and gun-butted the rank to his head, relieved him of his chain, and fled with his accomplice.
The matter was reported and ranks from the Sparendaam Police arrested one of the suspects shortly after in Plaisance.
“Though he was positively identified by the victim who is a police Constable stationed at an interior location, he has denied the allegation,” a release stated.
“The stolen property has not been recovered nor the firearm that was allegedly used. The accomplice and the motorcycle are being sought.”
Meanwhile, at about 20:15 hrs on Wednesday, police ranks of a mobile patrol which was commanded by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, arrested a 23- year-old, unemployed male of Soesdyke, Linden Highway. An unlicensed Taurus Pistol with four live rounds was found in a house in which the suspect was hiding, at Self Help Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

