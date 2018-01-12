Guyana is a shithole country

Some people does think a lot about demself. De Guyanese people is one set who does think a lot about demself and dem right. De only thing that dem boys don’t like about dem is when dem try to talk like anybody else.

Donald Trump don’t like dem at all, but dem boys didn’t know till yesterday. In fact, dem boys want to know if he like black people at all. This is de leader of de free world; at least all dem odda president before him was considered the leader of de free world.

Dem does appear like if dem love everybody, even if dem got to pretend, but Donald Trump ain’t even pretending. Dem boys see a video showing him visiting some navy people and ignoring a black man who keep pushing himself to meet Trump. In de end de video show how Trump push him aside.

When dem boys see that video dem believe that it was de same stupidness that people like to do to embarrass Donald Trump. But is when he sit down in de meeting and de people around him start to talk about immigrants from Haiti and Africa, that is when he unleash.

Dem boys really upset. De man seh that black people live in shithole countries. He didn’t mince he words when he seh Haiti and Africa are shithole countries. Normally, dem newspaper wouldn’t use that word. Dem gun use all kind of thing to depict de word, but when a president use de word dem got to use it, because Trump is a man quick to seh he never seh suh.

One man seh soon Trump gun got all dem newspaper cussing.

Dem boys want to know if he bun de mattress wha Obama sleep on. Dem feel that he does spend so much time away from de White House because he don’t want to walk in Obama footsteps.

Yesterday when he show clear that he don’t like black people, dem boys seh dem waiting fuh he funeral. Dem gun kick down ee coffin because he disrespect dem.

Talk half and remember Trump only talking fuh heself.