GRFU AGM set for January 28

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will take place on January 28 next at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. Among the agenda items will be the usual president and secretary reports as well as the election of officer bearers. The meeting will be called to order at 11:00hrs.

