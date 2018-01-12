GRFU AGM set for January 28

Latest update January 12th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will take place on January 28 next at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. Among the agenda items will be the usual president and secretary reports as well as the election of officer bearers. The meeting will be called to order at 11:00hrs.
Jan 12, 2018When the Executive Committee of Guyana’s leading youth and Sports Organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) MS met in early December 2016, it set itself a target of 500...
