Girl, 4, succumbs after allergic reaction to injection

The life of a four year old girl was cut short last Wednesday, after she allegedly had an allergic reaction to an injection.

The dead child who was identified as Valentina Persaud of Jib, Essequibo Coast, was admitted to the Suddie Public Hospital on Wednesday morning last, after she had a seizure of some sort. Mother of the deceased, Vevina Persaud, said that her daughter went to bed on Tuesday night, and appeared to have been in a normal state. She noted, however, that sometime around 02:00 hrs, the child woke up unease and feverish.

The mother added, “After she woke up she was a bit in and out of sleep. Later on her body went into a seizure, so like around 04:00hrs I took her to Suddie (Hospital). When we reach at Suddie they give her an injection called valium and she we went back to normal again.”

Upon receiving the injection, the girl went to sleep, and subsequently to a state of normalcy –“eating and playing like any other normal child”.

According to the mother, the nurse gave the young child another injection at around 15:30hrs on Wednesday afternoon. The reaction from this injection, however, was far different from that of previous injections.

“When she got the injection she started to cry really hard, but then it was like her breath started to cut. Shortly after she started to pant for breath.”

The mother told this publication that a doctor passing the ward observed that her daughter was in distress and immediately called for oxygen. Despite all efforts by nurses to save the child’s life, she succumbed.

Her mother said that the only explanation given by doctors, was that her daughter had an allergic reaction to the injection. Doctors also noted that the reaction happened so fast, that they were unable to respond in time. [Romario Blair]