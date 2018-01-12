GCA tournaments to restart on Jan 27

Latest update January 12th, 2018 12:56 AM
Last month Chairman of the Competitions Committee of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Shawn Massiah had tentatively set January 13 as the date for the resumption of all GCA Cricket Competitions. However, due to the inclement weather, the fixtures in the City will not resume as planned.
“The weather seems to be improving and once it continues to do so GCA cricket should now resume on January 27” said Massiah. The GCA is urging clubs to ensure that their grounds and players are ready for the anticipated restart.
“I want to remind clubs that the ‘transfer window’ is in effect and closes on January 31 while at the same time you are required to submit registered names of new members” Massiah informed.
The Carib Beer T20 tournament is at the final stage with DCC facing-off with GCC in a repeat of the last final which ended in victory for the Bourda boys at the DCC ground.
The continuation of the GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall division-one, the New Building Society second-division 40-over and the Noble House Seafood’s second-division two-day competitions are also slated for January 27, weather permitting.
