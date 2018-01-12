Latest update January 12th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA tournaments to restart on Jan 27

Jan 12, 2018 Sports 0

Last month Chairman of the Competitions Committee of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Shawn Massiah had tentatively set January 13 as the date for the resumption of all GCA Cricket Competitions. However, due to the inclement weather, the fixtures in the City will not resume as planned.
“The weather seems to be improving and once it continues to do so GCA cricket should now resume on January 27” said Massiah. The GCA is urging clubs to ensure that their grounds and players are ready for the anticipated restart.
“I want to remind clubs that the ‘transfer window’ is in effect and closes on January 31 while at the same time you are required to submit registered names of new members” Massiah informed.
The Carib Beer T20 tournament is at the final stage with DCC facing-off with GCC in a repeat of the last final which ended in victory for the Bourda boys at the DCC ground.
The continuation of the GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall division-one, the New Building Society second-division 40-over and the Noble House Seafood’s second-division two-day competitions are also slated for January 27, weather permitting.

More in this category

Sports

Over 700 programmes and activities achieved for the first time 2017 was a success for RHTY&SC

Over 700 programmes and activities achieved for the first time 2017...

Jan 12, 2018

When the Executive Committee of Guyana’s leading youth and Sports Organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) MS met in early December 2016, it set itself a target of 500...
Read More
Hemraj, Johnson bat solidly before rain interrupts

Hemraj, Johnson bat solidly before rain

Jan 12, 2018

Trophy Stall wins bid for LGC’s season opening tournament

Trophy Stall wins bid for LGC’s season opening...

Jan 12, 2018

Works to commence by February on 8 Lane Synthetic Track at Linden

Works to commence by February on 8 Lane Synthetic...

Jan 12, 2018

Over 700 programmes and activities achieved for the first time 2017 was a success for RHTY&SC

Over 700 programmes and activities achieved for...

Jan 12, 2018

GCA tournaments to restart on Jan 27

GCA tournaments to restart on Jan 27

Jan 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]