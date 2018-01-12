BEI needle BHS to gain revenge in female football match organised by ODSC

The Overseas Disturbance Sports Club (ODSC) activities continued on Wednesday last with a female football match between old rivals Berbice High School (BHS) and Berbice Educational (BEI).

The match which is being contested for the second consecutive year was played at the All Saints Scot Church ground, Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam and it was BEI which gained revenge over BHS by a 1-0 margin, the latter had won last year.

For most of the 60-minute encounter, the game was evenly balanced until the 38th minute when a well directed free kick just out of the penalty area by Melissa Tores struck the goalkeeper and bounced over her head into the goal to seal the victory for BEI.

Following the match, trophies and other incentives were presented to the BEI and the outstanding players with BEI collecting the Robert ‘Buntin’ Carrington trophy, Carrington was a former player and student of the BEI.

The winning team won three individual awards; the Most Valuable Player was Melissa Tores, Best Goalkeeper being Sheanelly Joseph while the Best Forward accolade went to Afeya Thomas.

Outstanding for the BHS were Aleyah Elexey who copped the Best Midfielder prize while Zafia McKend emerged as the Best Defender. They all received trophies presented by Daniel Thomas, a former student and player of BEI.

A number of other players received incentives: Texika Arthur (Most Improved Player), Kela Hope of BEI and Kerry Ann Benjamin received football boots, Urina Mentore of BEI collected a full outfit while BHS’ Nia Wilson received a pair of shin pads.

The Overseas Disturbance Sports Club is made up Guyanese now living in the Diaspora. Coordinator Owen Humphrey informed that the organisation is made up of mostly former residents and players from Berbice. Humphrey stated that the donations and activities are part of the group’s effort in remembering where they originated from.

Humphrey said that they are more than happy to contribute to development activities here including sports, education and community activities among others. Among activities undertaken so far is the donation of football gear to two football teams, Arsenal FC of New Amsterdam and St. Ignatius Football Team of South Rupununi, Region 9.

Reverend John Rodrigues, Pastor of the All Saints Anglican Church, New Amsterdam received the donation on behalf of the St. Ignatius Football Team. Rodrigues was a former National Goalkeeper, Swimmer, Cyclist and National Flyweight champion between 1982 – 1985.

School Teacher Onefa George received on behalf of Arsenal FC which has over the years produced several national players in the form of the Forde brothers Adrian and Sherwin, Wilbur Hope, James Paul, Richard Felix, Marlon Steel, Amdeo ‘Abor’ Hazel and Rudolph Caesar.

There were also a number of age group football competitions contested while number of other activities are still on the cards including a grudge match between ODSC and Hearts of Oak; cricket will also be contested.

Among those contributing to the success of the group are The Humphrey’s family, Colin Wilson and Family, Robert Carrington, Daniel Thomas, the Hope family, Frankie Victor and Delroy Rigby, among others. (Samuel Whyte)