Bandits abandon bullet-riddled car after brazen heist at C&F Mall

Two bandits abandoned a bullet-riddled car at around 10.30 hrs yesterday after carrying out a brazen robbery at the C&F Mall at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, and being shot at by the owner.

Police found the abandoned vehicle in Agricola, East Coast Demerara, where the robbers had apparently fled after robbing a female cashier. Police are still to ascertain if any of the bandits were injured.

The attack is likely to have been recorded on security cameras, since it took place in the section of the mall where a Western Union outlet is located.

Police said that the 22-year-old was in the cashier’s cage of the Western Union section, which is located in the upper flat, when two men, one armed with a handgun, approached her and demanded cash.

After handing over an undisclosed sum of money, the cashier raised an alarm, and the mall owner, who was in a nearby office, pursued the robbers, who had entered a car and were escaping through Water Street, Bagotstown.

The businessman, who owns a licenced firearm, discharged several rounds in the direction of the fleeing bandits.

“It is not known at this time if any of the bandits were injured,” a police release said.

“Investigators have since impounded and are processing a vehicle which fits the description of the one allegedly used in the commissioning of the crime.

The vehicle, which carries a hire car registration number (HB6559), and has several suspected bullet holes at the rear, was found abandoned in the Agricola backdam,” the release added.

“Stringent efforts are being made to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Yesterday’s attack is one of several brazen robberies that have bandits have carried out in various locations in recent days.