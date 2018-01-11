Latest update January 11th, 2018 12:59 AM

Young father still recovering from holiday accident

The ailing Colin Ridley

Still recovering at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) from a post-holiday accident is Colin Ridley.

The 25-year old rider of motorcycle CH 7956 was involved in an accident on December 27, last, when a speeding motorcar, allegedly transporting a sick person, failed to heed the traffic sign and collided with him on Carmichael and Middle Street, Georgetown around 22:00hrs.

Ridley, the father of one had gone out to get something to eat. He was rushed to the GPHC where he remains a patient.

He is currently nursing a broken foot, hand and jaw. According to one of his cousins, doctors informed her that he also has brain damage, which he is being screened for.

Persons who witnessed the accident related to the family that Ridley was pitched some distance by the speeding vehicle.

An eyewitness, according to Ridley’s cousin, said, “He just saying the motorbike really noisy boy,  and before he could finish what he saying he hear de loud crash, not too far from where he was.”

Kaieteur News was told that the driver of the motorcar was subsequently taken to the Police Station where he assisted with the investigations, before being released on Station bail.

