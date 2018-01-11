Waterfalls boss man tun doctor pun plane

When people ain’t got nutten to do dem does get into trouble. But dem got a set of people who got things to do and dem ain’t sure wha dem got to do. Some of dem does deh good when dem deh pun de ground. If dem get sick people at least dem can call an ambulance and drive to some hospital. But then dem got some who does wait till dem deh in de air fuh get sick.

De Waterfalls boss man decide to go pun Suriname Airways and fly to Miami. In de midst of de flight, de flight attendant start fuh ask if dem got a doctor pun de plane. People was sleeping and she voice wake dem up. She ask three time and dem boys hear like if she got panic in she voice.

De Waterfalls paper boss man stand up and de hostess seh “Thank God. We have a doctor.” If only she did know. But she didn’t get a chance to find out because same time a woman doctor stand up and put up she hand.

Sometimes people does watch some people and want kill dem. When dat happen dem boys always know dat is something de one who get kill do. De people pun de plane bring out blood pressure machine; dem borrow machine to test blood sugar; dem bring our heart machine. Dem had injection needle—de plane had everything.

De doctor decide to give de man some sweet biscuit; then she give him some food wha she get from de captain. De man eat all. Then he stand up and stretch. Is when he belch dat people decide dat he was hungry and because de people don’t serve food on de trip he decide to play sick and mek he wife shut up she mouth at de same time.

Talk half and watch out fuh who get sick pun de plane again.