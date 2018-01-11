Push cart vendor jailed 10 years for killing co-worker

Quincy Massiah, the push cart vendor, who stabbed his co-worker to death during an argument over a hammock, was jailed for 10 years by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

Massiah, 26, of D’Urban Street, Georgetown, pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

He was initially indicted for murder. The charge alleged that on November 28, 2014, in Georgetown, he murdered Trevor Raghubir called “Fine Man”.

Appearing on his behalf was Defence Counsel George Thomas. Senior State Counsel Natasha Backer, State Counsel Abigail Gibbs and State Counsel Tiffini Lyken appeared for the prosecution.

In presenting the facts of the matter, State Counsel Abigail Gibbs told the court that Massiah and Raghubir were known to each other. Prosecutor Gibbs said that both of the men were push cart vendors.

According to the Prosecutor, both of the men slept at a premises located at Lot 9 Camp Street, Georgetown.

The court was told that on the day in question, the men were engaged in an argument over a hammock during which Raghubir made a comment about Massiah’s mother. Massiah became angry, the Prosecutor said, and stabbed Massiah with a knife causing him to fall to the ground.

Prosecutor Gibbs told the court that Massiah admitted to the offence in a caution statement. Raghubir’s cause of death was given as perforation of the aorta due to a stab wound.

Attorney-at-law George Thomas in a plea of mitigation told the court that his client grew up in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He said that Massiah was only seven years old when he witnessed the murder of his mother.

As a result of the death of his parents, Thomas told the court that Massiah was left in the care of his grandparents.

Due to the passing of grandparents, the lawyer pointed out that his client was forced into the world of work.

According to Thomas, the now dead man and others were in the habit of abusing Massiah.

The lawyer requested that his client be seen by a psychiatrist during his incarceration.

During his address to the court, Massiah said, “I am sorry.”

However, Prosecutor Gibbs that Massiah’s troubling pass and lack of education is no excuse for him taking a life.

Justice Singh sentenced the killer to 10 years with time spent on remand pending trial to be deducted.