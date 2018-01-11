Guns under car bonnet… Taxi driver placed on $300, 000 bail

Latest update January 11th, 2018 12:59 AM

A taxi driver in whose car two unlicensed firearm were recently found while it was impounded at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) bond at Springlands, Corentyne has been granted bail.

The man Arun Kempadoo, 29, a taxi driver of Section Block Y Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara appeared on Tuesday in the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession of firearms without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The Guyana Police Force, in a release had stated that on December 29, the car which was being driven by Khempadoo was impounded in the GRA bond in Springlands, Corentyne, after it was found with a quantity of fireworks and other items on Line Path, Skeldon.

Acting on information, around 17:15 hrs, on Saturday January 6, last, police and GRA officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle in the presence of the driver. During the search, two unlicensed firearms were found in the bonnet compartment of the vehicle.

The weapons were identified as one .32 pistol and a single-barrel shotgun, which was dissembled.

The driver, who had denied knowledge of the illegal weapons, was arrested and placed in custody.

The matter has been transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for continuation on February 16, next.

 

