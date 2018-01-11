Guns under car bonnet… Taxi driver placed on $300, 000 bail

Latest update January 11th, 2018 12:59 AM
A taxi driver in whose car two unlicensed firearm were recently found while it was impounded at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) bond at Springlands, Corentyne has been granted bail.
The man Arun Kempadoo, 29, a taxi driver of Section Block Y Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara appeared on Tuesday in the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.
He pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession of firearms without being the holder of a firearm licence.
The Guyana Police Force, in a release had stated that on December 29, the car which was being driven by Khempadoo was impounded in the GRA bond in Springlands, Corentyne, after it was found with a quantity of fireworks and other items on Line Path, Skeldon.
Acting on information, around 17:15 hrs, on Saturday January 6, last, police and GRA officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle in the presence of the driver. During the search, two unlicensed firearms were found in the bonnet compartment of the vehicle.
The weapons were identified as one .32 pistol and a single-barrel shotgun, which was dissembled.
The driver, who had denied knowledge of the illegal weapons, was arrested and placed in custody.
The matter has been transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for continuation on February 16, next.
Jan 11, 2018First timers as well as junior competitors will have their way and say come February 4 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall when the Guyana Amateur Power-lifting Federation (GAPLF) brings off their...
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018
When we have friends who compete for power, we become drowned in the curiosity of what they would be like when they become... more
The sugar industry –not just the Guyana Sugar Corporation –could have been saved. But there was never an interest in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]