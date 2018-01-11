Govt. misleads on tax-free overtime payments for Rusal workers – union

Latest update January 11th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) is insisting that the non-payment of 2017 tax refund to workers employed at the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) has absolutely nothing to do with their submitting of tax returns.
The union noted that in a statement issued by the Department of Public Information (DPI), it is stated that bauxite workers are to submit a claim to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for refund and this was communicated to the GB&GWU and all the parties concerned.
The union pointed out that the statement was attributed to Minister Keith Scott, who has responsibility for labour.
“This is wrong. The procedure for the refund was expressly outlined by the GRA via letter dated 30th November 2017, signed by Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia and addressed to BCGI Chief Accountant, Rafeek Khan,” the union said in a statement refuting the government release. “The instant letter directed BCGI that the money deducted between January -November 2017 be refunded to the workers and the company will reclaim same when submitting future taxes on workers’ income to the GRA…”
In effect, the statement is saying BCGI shall pay workers all monies deducted for taxes on overtime and premium hours worked for year 2017 and for the year 2016 the workers, individually, shall submit their returns to GRA which will be cross-referenced with the information submitted by BCGI in order for refund to be effected.
“The issue (now) under contention is the non-refund to workers for taxes deducted on overtime and premium hours worked in 2017. GB&GWU is concerned that BCGI has to date not complied with the GRA’s directive which demonstrates continued blatant disregard for this nation’s sovereignty, its institutions and citizens/workers.”
The union said it is further concerned about Minister Scott’s “seeming comfort”, as attributed in the DPI’s statement, to continuously mislead on this serious matter that borders on laws and effective functioning of government that he, by oath, has obligation to safeguard, protect and defend.
“GB&GWU calls on the Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, who has responsibility for Labour, to intervene and ensure this matter is treated with deserving seriousness and alacrity in order that the workers can receive what’s duly theirs. Further, DPI is being advised that there is no such company as RUSAL operating in Guyana. The name of the legally registered company is Bauxite Company Guyana Incorporated (BCGI), which the Government of Guyana is part owner of.”
Workers of the Russian-owned bauxite company, based in Region 10, have been clashing for several years now with the management over one labour issue or the next.
In the late 2000s, BCGI sacked more than 50 employees, including union leaders for participating in strike actions for better conditions.
The bauxite company, a major employer in Region Ten, has also been accused of engaging the union and even not turning up for meeting with labour officials on the issues.
Jan 11, 2018First timers as well as junior competitors will have their way and say come February 4 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall when the Guyana Amateur Power-lifting Federation (GAPLF) brings off their...
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 11, 2018
When we have friends who compete for power, we become drowned in the curiosity of what they would be like when they become... more
The sugar industry –not just the Guyana Sugar Corporation –could have been saved. But there was never an interest in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]