Five foreigners among seven charged in coke trafficking scheme

Consequent upon a joint operation by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the police during which millions of dollars worth in cocaine was seized, eight persons among them foreign nationals appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, yesterday, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that between September 1, 2017 and January 2, 2018 at Grand Woodland, Pomeroon, Essequibo, Gavin Adams, 48, a carpenter, of Essequibo, had 11.410 kilograms of cocaine for trafficking.

Adams, who was represented by Attorney-at-law Mark Conway, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The lawyer in his application to secure bail for the client told the court that the drugs were found in a house that was occupied by nine persons.

The lawyer added that his client had no knowledge or control of the drugs.

CANU Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford strongly objected to bail for the defendant citing that he made certain oral statements to investigators.

Due to Adams being a Colombian, Prosecutor Sandiford advanced that it is likely he might abscond a trial.

Meanwhile, six other persons were also remanded for allegedly aiding Adams and Andres Sanchez to traffic cocaine.

It is alleged that between September 1, 2017 and January 2, next, at Grant Woodland, Pomeroon, Colombian Nationals Yeison Sanchez, 27, a driver; Jesus Amaya, 52, a farmer; Reginaldo Jaramillo, 45; Wilinton Reyes, 36, a farmer; Guyanese nationals Ian Matthias, 38, a labourer; and Troy Piper, 22, a boat captain aided Gavin Adams to traffic 11.410 kilograms of cocaine.

It was further alleged that between September 1 and January 2, at Barrows Street, Phase 1 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, Venezuelan national Angelica Malave, 33, a cook, aided Gavin Adams and Yeison Sanchez to traffic 11.410 kilograms of cocaine.

It was further alleged that between November 18, last, and January 2, last, at Barrows Street, Phase 1 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, she failed to comply with conditions of a permit and overstayed in Guyana.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, stated that Malave entered Guyana on October 19, 2017 and was permitted to stay for a month.

According to the prosecutor, Malave is married to Sanchez who is a Colombian.

The prosecutor added that based on information received, CANU ranks and police ranks, went to Lot 285 Barrows Street, Phase 1 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, where Malave was contacted.

Her passport was inspected and it was discovered that she had overstayed.

Malave pleaded guilty to the overstaying charged and was ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 with an alternative of four weeks imprisonment.

Sanchez, Jaramillo, Amaya, Malave and Reyes were all represented by Attorney-at- law Mark Conway.

Matthias and Piper were represented by Attorney-at-law Jerome Khan. The attorneys all asked that bail be granted to their clients.

Again, CANU prosecutor objected to bail being granted noting that the defendants are a flight risk. According to Prosecutor Sandiford, additional charges are to be filed against the Colombians for overstaying in Guyana.

The Chief Magistrate, in upholding the Prosecutor’s objections, noted that the court considers the defendants to be flight risks. After remanding them, the Chief Magistrate instructed the defendants to return to court on January 15, this time, at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), the joint law enforcement counter-narcotics operation, involved the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Army Coast Guard and Guyana Police Force. The unit conducted several raids around the country which led to the arrest of the defendants.

Among the items seized were a Toyota Axio car; three speedboats with engines; 15 cell phones, 11 kilos of coke and a large amount of cash.

The cash included US$87,134 ($17.8M).