Cops detain ‘friend’ as… PM reveals shot ‘Korner Kick’ manager was murdered

Someone shot 27-year-old ‘Korner Kick’ bar manager Tevin Parris in the head last Monday in his bedroom and staged the killing to look like as a suicide.

That was revealed yesterday when a postmortem indicated that Parris was shot from a distance and not at close range as was first suspected.

Police have since detained a deportee who is said to be a ‘close friend’ of the slain bar manager. Police suspect that he is the owner of the unlicensed 9mm pistol that was in the victim’s right hand when the body was found.

Detectives have already swabbed the suspect’s hands for possible traces of gunpowder residue. They are still awaiting the results of similar tests that were carried out on the victim. Detectives have reportedly confirmed that Parris had loaned the ‘close friend’ $100,000. Investigators are seeking to ascertain whether the loan may be a motive for the killing.

Investigators appeared confident last night of solving the case.

A police release stated that the postmortem, conducted by Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that Parris died from a single gunshot wound, “where the warhead entered his right nostril and exited the middle of the head. It was not self inflicted.”

Kaieteur News understands that the postmortem revealed little internal damage. A source said that there would have been extreme internal damage if the victim had been shot at close range.

Tevin Parris was found lying in his bed, in the upper flat of his Lot 66 Garnett Street, Newtown home around 07:30 hrs on Monday. The body bore a single gunshot wound to the head.

An unlicensed 9mm pistol, with 14 live rounds, was found in his right hand. A matching spent shell was found near the body.

Investigators appear certain that Parris was killed by someone he knew well and trusted enough to get within close range of him.

Parris had managed the popular Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar located at the corner of Lime and Bent Streets, Georgetown.

An uncle, who had gone to the property to check on Parris, found the body.

While police had at first seemed to be treating the death as a suicide, Parris’s relatives had insisted that he was murdered.

On seeing his body, one close female relative had repeatedly said, “They kill him, they kill him…”

The relatives insisted that the young man had a comfortable life with a bright future and had no reason to kill himself.