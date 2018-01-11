Contractor agrees to fix defective bulldozer

After an investigation was launched by the Region Six Democratic Council on a bulldozer that was purchased for $15 Million, the supplier/contractor for the piece of machinery has since met with Regional Executive Officer, Kim Stephens-Williams, and has agreed to fix the equipment and the problems associated with the bulldozer at his own cost. This was confirmed by Regional Chairman David Armogan.

He explained that after an independent assessment was done by the region, several problems were discovered with the piece of equipment.

“The contractor came and met with the REO and the engineer and he told them that he was gonna get it repaired. The engine is backfiring, so it is actually at the end of its life. The entire electrical system has to be redone, one of the chain sprockets is bent and the front rise bend,” Armogan revealed.

According to the Chairman, the bulldozer was not bought through the region since the cost was over the regional limit of $14Million. The tenders were sent to the central tender board and the tender was awarded by the central tender board, Armogan said.

He further admitted that the region itself faltered when they failed to inspect the machine before the cheque was handed over. “That is where the region fell down. Normally, these machines should be inspected but it was brought by the man when no-one was here at the compound, during the holiday period.

“The REO saw the machine there for like two days but she was not aware that it belonged to the region”.

In relation to the sign that seemed as though it was painted over, Armogan confirmed that a D3 bulldozer was awarded but the contractor delivered a ‘faulty D4’ instead.

“It appeared as though it was pasted over to a D4 but after we inspected the plates, it was confirmed that it was in fact a D4C,” he highlighted.

President of the Rice Producers’ Association Mr. Lekha Rambridge, commenting on the issue, stated that whoever is responsible for the purchase of machinery that will benefit farmers they must take into consideration that the machine has to do the work for the farmers.

“We cannot have region or whoever purchasing a machine for $15 Million and when you look at it, it does not look like $4 Million. How can farmers benefit? At the end of the day, they will say to the farmers that, ‘look we give you $15 Million machinery and we are unable to prepare your farms”, Rambridge lamented.

The REO during a press briefing had indicated that documents were opened on the 11th June where there was one bidder. The bid was $14.880 Million. Cabinet had approved the purchase of a D3 and was not a regional award since it went over the limit, she said.

According to her, it was advertised and a pronouncement was made by the national tender board. A one-year warranty was given by the supplier.