Armed men rob grasscutters of machines

As the days seem to become tougher, thieves have been going to the extent of robbing even sanitation workers.
Just yesterday, two sanitation workers were robbed of their weeding machines around 05:35 am as they were preparing to begin work.
The workers, Boodram Hemraj, a 61-year old father of two, of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara; and Ramdin, (only name given), 49-year old father of two, also of Independence Street, said they had just arrived at their worksite on Church Street, Georgetown when two armed men on a motorcycle approached them.
Hemraj was quick to note that the rider of the motorcycle, which bore no number plate, demanded his machine, which he handed over. Ramdin was resistant.
Ramdin noted that he did not want to hand over his only source of income, but changed his mind quickly when the rider, a light-complexioned male, instructed the passenger, a dark-complexioned person, to shoot him. “
Ramdin said he has been doing this kind of work for the past two years.
