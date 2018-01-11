Latest update January 11th, 2018 12:59 AM

$150,000 bail for army private caught with marijuana

A Guyana Defence Force private was on Tuesday placed on $150,000 bail for possession of narcotics when he appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore.

Collis Beckles of Mocha, Arcadia, East Bank Demerara appeared to answer the charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Prosecutor, Inspector Godfrey Playter, objected to bail after he did not advance no special reason for him to be granted bail.

However, the magistrate stated that a special reason would be the time delay regarding the analysis of the narcotics.

Beckles pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on bail. He will return to court on February, 21.

Reports are that the GDF private was a passenger in a hire car travelling to Georgetown via New Amsterdam route when it was stopped at the eastern end of the Berbice Bridge access road, Palmyra Village and the ranks at the checkpoint conducted a search.

During the search of the car and passengers, a haversack was identified by the defendant as being his property. A search was therefore conducted in the haversack in the presence of Beckles when the discovery was made of two black plastic bags. When it was further checked, it was discovered that the parcels contained what appeared to be cannibis sativa.

Beckles was reportedly asked if he knew what were the contents and if it is his property and he said yes. The police took possession of the narcotics, allegedly told the man of the offence, arrested him and took him to Central Police Station along with the suspected narcotics where other procedures were followed.

The items were later weighed and amounted to 2137 grams.

