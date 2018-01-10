Latest update January 10th, 2018 12:55 AM

Xavier cops Hustler Pool Trophy and $100,000

From National U-17 Cricketer to Pools tournament organiser Ricardo Devers took a giant leap to stage the Hustler eight ball knock-out best of three, Pool competition at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC) on Sunday last.

Anthony Xavier (3rd from left) shows off his championship trophy along with the prize winners & Organiser Ricardo Devers (2nd from right) after the Presentation.

The tournament climaxed in the early hours of Monday morning with Anthony Xavier producing a dominating display of Pool against Deenashwar Rampersaud in the final; winning two games to none to take Championships honours.
Xavier captured the first prize of $100,000 from Nauth’s Motor Spares and the Trophy Stall trophy in a tournament which attracted over 43 players. Rampersaud, for his second place effort received a five-stop trip on the Essequibo River inclusive of Lunch and a Trophy sponsored by Vnet Communications.
Earlier, Deenashwar Rampershad got a free draw into the final since there were three players left in the competition leaving Xavier to battle Chrisnah Rambarran for a place in the Final.
Xavier took the first game while Rambarran won the second before Xavier won the decider leaving Rambarran to settle for the third prize of a Trophy and a bottle of Absolut Vodka sponsored by Nicky’s Natural Fruit Juice.
Solomon Jones won the Raffle of a Pool Cue and case sponsored by West Indies Sports Complex, while Advertising and Promotion was sponsored by Gbay Deals and Cell Point.
Speaking at the presentation, Devers, a talented Pool player himself, said this was the first time that he held such an event which he described as a success.
He said that holding such a tournament was because he wanted to have all of Guyana’s top Pool players competing in one place since there is no Pool Association in Guyana to stage such tournaments.
Devers said unlike in the USA and Canada where Professional Pool is played and players can making a living from the sport this is not the case here.
“I opened the competition to both Males and Females and while I know of females who are good Pool players no female entered and in my plans for future tournaments I hope to hold a female Pool competition,” concluded Devers.

