Unscheduled maintenance, weather blamed for Fly Jamaica woes

– airline to operationalise 24-hr call centre for passengers

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, yesterday hosted a meeting with officials from Fly Jamaica Airways at the regulator’s Head Office in Kingston, Georgetown.

According to the GCAA, the objective of the meeting was to express the authority’s dissatisfaction with the prolonged delays and cancellations being experienced by passengers of the airline, and to be updated on solutions in addressing the matter.

Representing Fly Jamaica at the meeting was Carl Bowen, Commercial Operations Manager and Patricia Reece, Director, Wings Aviation.

“The Fly Jamaica Officials informed the GCAA that its fleet of aircraft, which had to undergo unscheduled and mandatory scheduled maintenance checks, was one of the reasons for the delays and cancellations,” GCAA explained.

During this period, the operation, which continued with the use of at least four charter services, was intermittently disrupted by crew shortages in those companies.

“In addition, the adverse weather conditions in New York affected their scheduled flights with the aircraft that were leased to continue its operations in the absence of their regular fleet. Based on the outcome of the meeting, Fly Jamaica has committed to immediately operationalize a 24-hour Call Centre for passengers in Guyana to get updates and other information regarding their bookings with the airline.”

Fly Jamaica officials yesterday also committed to contact passengers and provide them with updates of their flight bookings.

Fly Jamaica, partly owned by Guyanese pilot, Captain Ronald Reece and his wife, Roxanne, and based in Jamaica, disclosed that passengers can also call the airline on telephone numbers 222-0227 or 222-5556 to speak with a Customer Service Representative.

The airline is expected to have its own Boeing 767 aircraft in operation as early as tomorrow to relieve the backlog of passengers left stranded in Guyana and other destinations.

“Additionally, Fly Jamaica has arranged to lease a B757 aircraft from National Airlines to operate between Kingston, Jamaica and JFK in New York.”

The meeting was chaired by Director-General Field. Also present were Saheed Sulaman, Director, Air Transport Management; Abraham Dorris, Manager, Aviation Security; Captain Christopher Kirkcaldy, Director (ag), Aviation Safety Regulations; Dinello Mahabir, Air Transport Officer and Rashan Reid, Public Communications Officer of the GCAA.

With few airlines and a major North American market, Guyana has been struggling over the years to deal with such troubling issues. A number of charters have folded and even the state-owned Guyana Airways Corporation went belly-up.

Guyana is building a bigger airport and moving to regain its Category 1 status which will allow direct flights to the US, originating from Timehri.