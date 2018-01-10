UCAA/Roy Baijnauth T20 tourney…Crabwood Creek and #72 Cut and Load record victories

Crabwood Creek and Number 72 Cut and Load registered victories when the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCAA)/Roy Baijnauth T20 tournament commenced last weekend.

At the Number 72 Cut and Load ground, hosts Cut and Load got the better of #59 Youth and Sports Club when the batted first and scored a massive 174 from their allotted 20 overs. A brilliant 70 not out from Clavern Beresford and 33 not out from Davenand Chatterpaul added to 30 from P. Joseph were the highlights of the Cut and Load batting. Bowling for #59 YSC, Edwin Netehrandra took 2 for 38 from his four overs, while R. Sukwah took 1 for 38 in his bowling spell.

The lads of the #59 YSC failed to show any resistance and were all bowled out for 75. Edwin Netehrandra top scored with 11 for #59 YSC. Bowling for Cut and Load R. Omaperaaud 3-21, D. Chatterpaul 2-14, C. Beresford 1-15, M. Singh 1-9 and R Persaud 1-0 were the principal wicket takers. Number 72 Cut and Load won the match by 99 runs.

Over at the Number 73 Young Warriors Cricket Club ground, Crabwood Creek Sports Club headed by Darshan Chalitar defeated host Number 73 Young Warriors by 78 runs. Batting first, Crab Wood Creek scored 151 with Qadir Khan 37, N. Deo 25, T. Totaram 17 and L. Seegobin 12 being the principal scorers. Bowling for #73 Young Warriors, Odraj Singh took 4-18, Asad Mohammed 3-24 and Lakram Lathman 2-19.

In their reply, Number 73 Young Warriors failed to live up to the challenging target set by Crabwood Creek and fell for 75. Lakram Lathman scored 33 and Odraj Singh 14. Bowling for Crabwood Creek, Captain D. Chalitar was impressive with 4-16, while M. Bhola supported with 2-18.

President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Mr. Hamant Jagdeo, has expressed his satisfaction at the professional manner in which the competition has commenced. He commended the players for their display of discipline and good sportsmanship in the games so far, and encouraged them to continue to remain committed.

Mr. Vadanand Sugrim, Secretary of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, speaking at the after match at the #73 Young Warriors Ground, expressed his gratitude to the members of the public for their tremendous support. He assured the audience that there is more to come next week as the competition heats up. Sugrim is of the view that with the support his Association has received from the public, the UCCA is definitely on the move upwards. He is optimistic that the way forward for the development of the Association is to engage all Clubs in serious competitions, so that the talent will be given more exposure. He expressed his gratitude to Mr. Roy Baijnauth for the timely sponsorship and is encouraging all businesses in the Upper Corentyne Area to support their initiatives.

The Association intends to use this competition to select its Senior Team, as well as to grade Clubs based on their performance in the matches.