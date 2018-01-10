Self-styled Bishop charged for alleged rape of church member

Latest update January 10th, 2018 12:55 AM
– granted $350,000 bail
Joseph Persaud, a self-styled Bishop of a La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara church, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday to answer a charge of rape. He was granted bail to the tune of $350,000 after the charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Following a brief appearance before the Court, Persaud, was seen bowing his head as he left the courtroom.
According to the allegations, Persaud raped a female church member. The incident allegedly occurred at his Diamond, East Bank Demerara residence. The two had previously shared a three-year relationship which reportedly ended. Reports are that the woman ended the relationship with Persaud after his wife found out, but he refused to leave her alone. He allegedly called and stalked her.
However, the victim subsequently met Persaud at his home, where he is alleged to have forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. The victim had claimed that the Bishop recently forced himself on her when his wife was away.
Persaud is scheduled to return to court on January 18.
