People gone to India to check dem bank account

Every year at this time dem shops does give out calendars. Some does give out calendars and dem small pocket diaries. De big companies does send fancy diaries to dem friends and some big ones in de society.

Sometimes you don’t even got to ask and de diary coming. It wrap up fancy. Some use to got de photo of de president because dem always buttering up de government. De first Christmas de coalition spend in power dem boys see some diary share. Every Minister get a diary wid he name engrave in gold and it mark Honourable in front. Some of dem get pen engrave in gold.

This year three of dem send back de pen and de diary because de person who give dem talk bad bout de ExxonMobil deal. De man write how dem sellout Guyana and how dem did plan to thief de signing bonus.

That is why people don’t print something that can’t change. Dem does buy likker. Some people send some real high end likker and dem boys was waiting to see if dem gun send it back. Just like how de whole of Guyana waiting to see if India gun send back Rohee.

Dem boys know dem woulda see something special when Rohee tek out he pen to full up de immigration form. De form ask fuh he name and he write that. De part wheh he should write nationality he write Indian.

De immigration people didn’t seh nutten because dem know de man was a Minister and he should know if he born in India. He is just one. Irfaat married bout one week now and instead of spending de nice time wid he wife, he lef she and gone to India behind Rohee.

Guyana got less people than Uncle Sam but de delegation it send to India bigger than Uncle Sam own. That is because nuff of dem tek de chance to check pun dem foreign bank account.

Talk half and ask youself why Jagdeo going so steady to India.