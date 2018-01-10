Overseas based Guyanese group continues to pour in support

Holds Football extravaganza in New Amsterdam

Overseas based Guyanese group “Overseas Disturbance Sports Club” continues their generous benevolence with support of various kinds back home.

The group, which is mainly based in the United States of America, is made up of former football players and residents of Berbice and would from time to time return or send items back home for use by Guyanese.

On Sunday, for the third year running, the group held a one day football extravaganza and Fun day at the All Saints Scott Church Ground, Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam Berbice.

There were matches in the U-11, U-13 and U-21 categories. The players were drawn from Corriverton Links, Arsenal, Cougars and Hearts of Oak Football Clubs.

The day’s matches were highly competitive with a number of raw talents being exhibited. The games were played on a round robin basis with the top two from each group advancing to the respective finals.

In the Under-11 category Corriverton Links edged past Arsenal FC in the final on Penalty kicks in the 20 minutes affair. This was after the game ended on a 2-2 basis.

In the U13 final Hearts of Oaks FC got the better of Arsenals FC by a 2-0 margin.

The U21 saw the newly formed Shoe Lane Dominators rising to the occasion as the edged out season campaigners Cougars FC on penalty kicks to be crowned champions.

At the end of regulation time the score was locked at 1-1. The ensuing penalty kicks were nailbiting with the Shoe lane Dominators showing much determination as they held their nerve for a 7-6 win from the penalty spot.

The presentation ceremony followed immediately after with the outstanding players being rewarded for their efforts. In the under 11 category Mikel Georgeson was adjudged the MVP, Shaun Pestano best goalkeeper, Timothy Harris best defender, Jamal Adams best midfielder and Michael Cumberbatch the best striker.

The U13 and U-21 winning teams and outstanding players were similarly rewarded.

The Overseas Disturbance Sports Club recently held their Annual food drive for the elderly on the 29th December, 2017 at the All Saints Anglican Church, New Amsterdam.

Activities continue today at the same venue with the annual old students’ game between old nemesis Berbice High School (BHS) and Berbice Educational Institute (BEI).

The action is expected to continue on Friday with a number of games at the same venue. Expected to feature are the Hearts of Oak Masters team and the Overseas Disturbance team. A number of former national players are expected to be on show.

The coordinator is Former National Player Owen Humphrey.