Latest update January 10th, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Major protest hits Berbice

Jan 10, 2018 News 0

 

– as redundant sugar workers take to the streets

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Scores of sugar workers from the Rose Hall estate, their families, opposition members, region five and six officials together with the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), yesterday morning braved heavy rainfall to protest in relation to the payments of severance for workers who received redundancy letters in December.
The march, which commenced just after 7:00 am with heavy police presence, saw protesters brandishing placards as they walked from the Rose Hall Estate to Canje turn and returned to the point of origin. They were prevented by the police from playing music as they marched along but this coupled with the heavy rains did not deter the sugar workers and their families.
Komal Chand, President of GAWU, told the gathering that persons need to “come out and fight”.
“If you got the pension money, why don’t you use it to pay the people the severance pay? You cannot take sugar workers now and want them to be engineers tomorrow and carpenters tomorrow. Where are the jobs?”
Chand added that the previous discussions and announcements that were made about alternative jobs such as aquaculture, citrus farming, beef and dairy cattle etc., are yet to take shape. According to him, GAWU made several proposals on how to save sugar, “we talk about the Skeldon Co-Gen facility, last year although production was poor, they sell electricity to the national grid and GPL and they get $9.5 Billion. That $9.5 Billion and from sugar sales last year, you didn’t need any money from Government to keep the factory going”.

A scene from the protest at East Berbice yesterday.

In concluding, the GAWU head appealed that the severance must be paid, noting that they are entitled to it.
“The immediate struggle is for you to get your severance pay. The question is…when?”, Chand charged.
The hundreds of workers are worried that they might not receive their severance pay and they might be placed in a predicament of which workers of the Wales Estate are currently facing…hundreds still to be paid severance promised by the government.

More in this category

Sports

GBBC/MGC Inc. Sangre Malo – Bad Blood Card…Fans to be entertained as six fights scheduled

GBBC/MGC Inc. Sangre Malo – Bad Blood Card…Fans to be...

Jan 10, 2018

Boxing fans and supporters are in for what is anticipated to be an explosive evening of fistic fury come January 20 next at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall when the Guyana Boxing Board of Control...
Read More
Johnson revels what makes him a good leader

Johnson revels what makes him a good leader

Jan 10, 2018

Over 100 players exposed in 2017 Ralph Green/EBFA U-11 League

Over 100 players exposed in 2017 Ralph Green/EBFA...

Jan 10, 2018

Overseas based Guyanese group continues to pour in support

Overseas based Guyanese group continues to pour...

Jan 10, 2018

Reliance All-Stars retain Shivanandan Madholall Memorial trophy

Reliance All-Stars retain Shivanandan Madholall...

Jan 10, 2018

Guyana Football review (Part 1)…Disappointing show in 2017’s Int’l Friendlies but positive youth thrust

Guyana Football review (Part...

Jan 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]