GBBC/MGC Inc. Sangre Malo – Bad Blood Card…Fans to be entertained as six fights scheduled

Boxing fans and supporters are in for what is anticipated to be an explosive evening of fistic fury come January 20 next at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall when the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) in association with MCG Inc. brings off what is dubbed Sangre Malo – Bad Blood Card.

It will be a night when a number of Guyanese fighters match gloves with their Venezuelan counterparts when pride will be on the line.

Headlining this card will be the Caribbean and Guyana Flyweight king, Dexter Marques who is preparing for a Commonwealth title shot in March this year when he matches skills against Dionis Martinez Arias of Venezuela in a 10-rounder.

The main supporting bout, a 12-round affair where the WBC Fecarbox Light Heavyweight Title will be on the line in a showdown between Shawn Corbin and Sheldon Lawrence.

The fourth bout of the night, which is expected to be another explosive shindig, brings together Guyana’s Lightweight champion, Dexter ‘Cobra’ Gonsalves against Venezuelan Felipe Larez Barcelo in a 10-round battle.

Preceding this bout would be an encounter between Guyana’s World Class Bantamweight contender, Elton Dharry who will be aiming to add Jesus Vargas Garcia of Venezuela to his list of casualties.

A Junior Middleweight battle over four rounds between local boy Anson Green and Barbadian Keithland King will be the second bout of the night when the ‘Land of Many Waters’ battle the ‘Land of the Flying Fish’.

Given the privilege to set the scene for the night are two heavyweight debutants, James Moore and Sherwin Clarke who will be seeking to devour each other inside the four rounds that is allotted to them to decide who the better of the two is.

Tickets will be on sale at the Giftland Stores and Assuria General Insurance offices in Georgetown, Diamond, Berbice, Parika, and Vreed-en-Hoop.