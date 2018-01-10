GAWU questions 80% increase to management costs at GuySuCo

– denies receiving $30M monthly dues

The country’s largest sugar union is denying that it has been receiving almost $30M monthly in union dues from workers.

In a statement yesterday, responding to an article in this newspaper, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), while not disclosing what the actual figure is, also took a jab at the management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), claiming that senior management costs shot up 80 percent in 2016.

GAWU’s grouse has to do with claims of two senior officials who confirmed in separate interviews, that more than $30M in union dues was deducted from workers last year.

It would mean that the layoffs of workers would have significant impact on the unions.

About $29M-plus was going to GAWU, while about $3M monthly was going to the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).

The monies have to be deducted and remitted to the unions of the 16,000 workers that GuySuCo had until late last year.

About 4,000 workers were sent home late last year as part of the ‘right-sizing’ of the loss-making GuySuCo by the administration. They were from Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales. The four estates are now in the hands of Government for privatization and divestment.

In responding to the article on the reported $30M, GAWU noted that “Kaieteur News, known for its ‘investigative’ reporting, should seek to find out how is it that GuySuCo made a profit in 2016 though production sank to just over 183,000 tonnes or how is it that the senior management cost shot up by 80 per cent in 2016 when compared with 2015”.

“Clearly, there is a lot more than what meets the eye and rather than spuriously attacking the workers organization, the Kaieteur News may want to find out why perfectly good estates are being shuttered and thousands put on the breadline,” the union advised.

GAWU, in expressing “deep disappointment”, claimed that it would have been good if the figures were reflective of the reality.

“The facts, however, demonstrate that the figure quoted by the Kaieteur News is highly inflated and possibly a figment of someone’s imagination,” GAWU said.

However, the union did not immediately say what it was raking in.

Senior officials, in Government and at GuySuCo, confirmed those figures.

GAWU noted that its finances up to the year ending 2016 have been audited by the Office of the Auditor General, in keeping with the Trade Union Act. The finances were given a clean bill of health.

GAWU denied that its defence of laid-off sugar workers has anything to do with safeguarding the loss of income. Such supposition, it said, would be both wicked and misleading.

“The GAWU has a long and proud history of standing in the workers’ corner in representing their several interests and advocating and struggling for better wages and working conditions against callous owners and administrators who have an uncaring, exploitative approach to workers. Our approach this time faced with a genuine life and death situation for many, has been no different. For us the workers’ well-being is paramount regardless of the implications, financial and otherwise, on our union,” GAWU said in its statement.

The union noted that in its years of association with the sugar industry and GuySuCo, none of the plans previously advanced have been as grave as the plans in recent times to shut down estates. And it is in view of the fallout that it could not sit by idly.

“In seeking to paint our union with the brush of blame, the Kaieteur News speaks to the number of strikes in the sugar industry. It seems that the Kaieteur News was not aware that Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott in his 2018 Budget debate contribution pointed out that strikes in the sugar industry are at their lowest level in years. Certainly, the worn out strike argument has lost its allure and basis.”

Questioning the purpose of the Kaieteur News report, GAWU vowed not to be “daunted by tangential attacks” which seek to propagandize an issue that has serious implications for Guyanese now and tomorrow as well.

“GAWU believes that sugar has a viable future; this is buttressed by the substantial interests being expressed in acquiring estates which the Kaieteur News described as “least performing”.”

Government’s decision to downsize GuySuCo and privatize a number of operations has been meeting with objections from the unions, with protests held at Berbice yesterday.