Female dental surgeon, pensioner trailed, robbed after leaving commercial banks

Gunmen targeting commercial bank customers struck twice in the space of three hours yesterday, robbing a female dental surgeon at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and a pensioner at Mittelholzer Street, Festival City.

Police said that Debra Skeete, a 49-year-old dental surgeon, was held at gunpoint outside her Eccles, East Bank Demerara home. She had just left the Republic Bank branch, located on the public road at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The gunmen, who were on a motorcycle, robbed her of 60 Pounds Sterling, $25,000 in local currency, which were in a shoulder bag containing an iPhone, a Samsung galaxy phone, Republic Bank and GBTI cards, and national identification and NIS cards.

Police said that Dr. Skeete went to the Republic Bank at around 10:45 hrs, she deposited $25,000 in the ATM, then drove to Bounty Supermarket, located on the public road at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Dr. Skeete then drove to her home located on the East Bank. She had just parked when two men on a motorcycle rode up to her. One of the men then went to the driver’s side and ordered the dental surgeon to hand over her bag.

When she hesitated, the robber drew a handgun, opened the car door and snatched the bag. He then escaped on the motorcycle with his accomplice.

Then, at around 13.45 hrs, a gunman on a motorbike struck in similar fashion at Mittelholzer Street, Festival City, robbing Whitfield Wright, 74, of $527,000 in his yard.

Police said that Wright had withdrawn the cash from a Scotiabank branch. He then drove to his Festival City home, and had entered his yard when a man, who was riding a motorcycle, held him at gunpoint and relieved him of an envelope containing the money. The attacker then escaped.

The bandits in both attacks are still at large.