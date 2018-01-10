Diamond family’s home riddled with bullets

Police are trying to ascertain who fired several shots into a home at Lot 263 Section A, Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara at around 22.30 hrs on Monday.

The upper flat of the two-storey house is occupied by Anita Alli, 57, and two of her sons – Steven Alli, a 25-year-old accounts clerk and Shafeek Alli, a 29-year-old engineer.

According to a release, Steven Alli said he was in bed when he heard several explosions. On checking, he saw several holes in an eastern window.

Six pieces of metal fragments were found on the floor, while police retrieved two 9mm shells on the road next to the Alli’s house.

A senior police source said that they have found no motive yet for the shooting.