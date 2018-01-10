CORRECTION

It was brought to our attention that there was an error in an article titled “Former soldier accused of killing mother of ex-boyfriend listed for trial,” and published on page seven of our Monday, January 7, 2018 edition.

In the article, it was reported that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) published a list of cases set for hearing at the High Court in Georgetown. This was incorrect. The list was published by the Supreme Court of Judicature.