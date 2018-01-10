CORRECTION

Latest update January 10th, 2018 12:55 AM
It was brought to our attention that there was an error in an article titled “Former soldier accused of killing mother of ex-boyfriend listed for trial,” and published on page seven of our Monday, January 7, 2018 edition.
In the article, it was reported that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) published a list of cases set for hearing at the High Court in Georgetown. This was incorrect. The list was published by the Supreme Court of Judicature.
Jan 10, 2018Boxing fans and supporters are in for what is anticipated to be an explosive evening of fistic fury come January 20 next at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall when the Guyana Boxing Board of Control...
Jan 10, 2018
Jan 10, 2018
Jan 10, 2018
Jan 10, 2018
Jan 10, 2018
In all seriousness, if you set out to review Guyana in 2017, you will end up with two months of articles. So much took place... more
A family, according to reports on social media, was recently returning to their home when they were waylaid by an... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 2018, unless Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries eschew their tendency to pursue narrow ‘national... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]