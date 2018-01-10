16 years for machine operator who killed woman after sex act

By Feona Morrison

A machine operator, who does not know his date of birth, was jailed for 16 years after he pleaded guilty to killing a female taxi driver after engaging her in sexual intercourse.

The custodial sentence was imposed on Sylvester Bristol also known as ‘Rambo” by Justice Navindra Singh, who he appeared before yesterday, at the High Court in Georgetown

Senior State Counsel Natasha Backer, State Counsel Tiffini Lyken and State Counsel Abigail Gibbs presented an indictment for murder against Bristol, who according to reports, was 23 years old at the time of the killing.

Particulars of the murder charge stated that between February 15 and 16, 2014 in the country of Demerara, he murdered Savitri Parma, also known as “Mya”.

Bristol, after guidance from his Attorney, George Thomas, pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

When quizzed by Justice Singh as to if he had discussed the case with his lawyer, Bristol replied in the affirmative and said that he is aware that he will be sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

According to State Counsel Tiffini Lyken, Savitri Parma was last seen alive on Saturday February 15, 2014.

Lyken said that the woman’s nude body was discovered the following morning at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway with several marks of violence and a piece of bamboo lodged in her vagina. A shoelace was found not too far from the corpse.

The prosecutor said that the woman’s son was found sleeping in the rear seat of an abandoned car she used to ply her trade. Sometime after the murder, Bristol was handed over to police by public-spirited citizens, Prosecutor Lyken informed the court. Prosecutor Lyken said that at the time of his arrest, Bristol, who was only wearing one shoe, led police to an area not far from where Parma’s body was discovered, where his missing shoe was found.

In a caution statement, the prosecutor disclosed that Bristol confessed that he had sexual intercourse with Parma before choking her with the shoelace and making good his escape.

In a plea of mitigation, Thomas told the court that his client was raised in Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, where he spent most of his life. Thomas added that his client was forced to seek employment at a very young age due to the death of his parents. According to the lawyer, Bristol did “odd jobs” and later acquired the knowledge to operate heavy duty machinery. Since his incarceration, Thomas said that his client could be described as a “model prisoner”, who works in the kitchen at the prison.

“He has shown remorse and has chosen to not waste the court’s time,” Thomas added.

George in asking for the “most minimum” sentence, pleaded with the Judge to take into consideration the time Bristol spent on remand pending trial.

Bristol murmured, “I beg for mercy.” The killer told the court that he was not in his “right senses” when he killed the female taxi driver and pointed out that he cannot recall what transpired on the day in question.

However, Prosecutor Lyken urged the Judge to consider that Parma’s two sons were left without a mother because of the gruesome act. The Prosecutor revealed that the piece of bamboo that was lodged in Parma’s vagina punctured her uterus. The Prosecutor also asked the Judge to think of the fact that the woman was slain a short distance from her young child who was left in the cab.

Justice Singh, in arriving at the custodial sentence, took into consideration Bristol’s early guilty plea.

“You have accepted that what you have done is wrong.”

Justice Singh advised the killer to use his time in jail to reflect on what he did. He told Bristol that he hopes he makes a meaningful contribution to society when he is released from prison.

The Judge stated that the prison authorities would be ordered to deduct from Bristol’s sentence, time he spent on remand pending trial.

Several family members for Savitri Parma, including her son who was left in the abandoned taxi, were present for the court hearing yesterday.