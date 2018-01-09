Venezuelan among three busted with cannabis on E’bo Coast

Latest update January 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
A Venezuelan is now one of three persons in police custody, following a drug bust last Saturday at the Golden Fleece backstreet, Essequibo Coast.
Information filtered to this publication indicates that police were on a usual patrol, when a searched was conducted on motorcar PMM 9059.
The car is reportedly owned, and was driven by Dhanraj Singh, also known as ‘Ripe Pang’, of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast.
The two other occupants of the car have been identified as Ekanuth Persaud of Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, and Manuel Diaz, of San Felix, Venezuela.
According to police, the car was proceeding north when CID ranks stopped the three men.
A search was conducted on the vehicle and 42 bags wrapped with plastic, suspected to be cannabis was discovered.
The narcotics when weighed by police, amounted to 42 kilograms of cannabis. The men are in police custody, assisting with investigations.
