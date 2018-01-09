Sugar unions behave just like when you tek away milk from cow calf

Nuff crazy thing happening. Dem boys don’t know if is politics or politricks but is one of de two creating de madness.

De odda day dem boys talk bout an employee who carry a doktah prescription to ee boss saying dat dis man must have at least one shot a day.

Yesterday, dem boys receive a job application dat had dem cracking up. De envelope address properly to de Human Resources Manager, Kaieteur News.

When dem boys open de envelope de application address to de Manager of Regency Suite Hotel, Hadfield Street.

Dis man had to be desperate looking fuh a newspaper wuk in a hotel. Some people really impossible.

Look at Rohee; he is in India now. How he end up deh, is only God knows. Dem boys hear de Indian Govt invite all dem Indian MPs for an Indian forum. Dem boys could understand if Gail Teixeira or Harry Gill been in de crowd because dem fair skin and dem hair ain’t got no curl inside. It straighter than arrow and bow.

How Rohee end up going wid de 17 others, including Jagdeo, is a mystery. He hair more hard than Uncle Adam own. Dem boys now know why he shave off all de hair from ee head. Dem Indians wouldn’t know he from Moses.

Only God knows, too, wheh GAWU use to carry all de union dues it use to collect from dem sugar workers.

Dem boys find out dat GAWU and NAACIE use to collect $30-plus million every month. Dat wuk out to a million dollar a day. Think about dat and think about de people who cause GuySuCo to go belly up.

Talk half and understand why GAWU vex bad ‘cause de estate close. Is like when you tek away milk from cow calf.