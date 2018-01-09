Police nab soldier with marijuana

Latest update January 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
The intensified police presence across Berbice continues to cause havoc for criminal and those intent on doing illegal activities.
The newly established police check point at the entrance of the Berbice River Bridge, Palmyra is one such initiative that is bearing fruit.
On Friday, the police were able to nab a private of the Guyana Defence Force who was travelling to Berbice with a quantity of narcotics.
Reports are that around 17:30 hrs the police were conducting a stop and search exercise at the police check point at Palmyra on the eastern section of the bridge. Motorcar HC 5799 which had just crossed the bridge, with four occupants inside and heading towards New Amsterdam was stopped and search.
A black and grey haversack was found in the trunk. A search of the bag revealed two bulky plastic bags which had leaves seeds and stem suspected to be marijuana. An identification card, a green sheet and a pair of Timberland slippers were also found in the bag.
One Collis Beckles, 26, of Lot 70 Barnwell Street, Mocha, who had claimed ownership of the bag, identified himself as a soldier. He along with the other passengers and the vehicle were subsequently taken into custody. The contents were tested and weighed and found to be 2,137 grams (over four pounds) of marijuana.
The man told investigators that he was given the items by someone to take to Berbice.
A file has been prepared and sent to the DPP for legal advice.
