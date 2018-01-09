Lawyers to lay over documents in 2nd NBS Manager wrongful dismissal case

Lawyers engaged in the matter for which former New Building Society, (NBS) manager, Kent Vincent, is suing the institution for wrongful dismissal, are expected to lay over documents in which each party will rely on during the trial by next month.

The matter which is scheduled for trial came up before Chief Justice (Ag) Roxanne George, at the High Court yesterday. Attorneys-at-law, Ashton Chase S.C and Robin Stoby, S.C made brief submissions on behalf of NBS and Vincent respectively.

After listening to the submissions of the lawyers, the CJ ordered that both attorneys provide the court with documents to support their arguments. The men are expected to do so before February 14 when the proceeding is expected to continue.

The former NBS Manager is set to have his day in court seven years after filing a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the financial institution.

Vincent had faced charges of conspiracy to defraud the NBS of $69M, back in 2007. He had been charged along with former NBS Chief Executive Officer, Maurice Arjoon, and fellow Manager, Kissoon Baldeo.

The men faced a trial in the Magistrates’ Court. The matter was later dismissed for lack of evidence. Citing irreparable harm from the negative publicity and loss of salaries and benefits, Arjoon and Vincent moved to the High Court to seek redress.

In separate lawsuits, both the former CEO and the Manager each claimed $550 million worth in damages from NBS for the wrongful dismissal.

Arjoon was recently granted judgment by the Court to the tune of some $79 million, six years after the case was initially filed.

Kent Vincent, 56, who is now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Food for the Poor (Guyana), has been anticipating his day in court.

The two former managers of the New Building Society (NBS) suffered terribly as a result of allegations of fraud levelled against them, 10 years ago. Not only did they suffer financial loss but their professional reputation was damaged as well.